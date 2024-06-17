Kelson Energy Completes Sale of the 675 MW Dogwood Energy Facility

Dual sales to Evergy Missouri West and the Missouri Electric Commission complete transition to local ownership

COLUMBIA, Md., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelson Energy is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of the Dogwood Energy Facility with a pair of recent transactions. The Dogwood Energy Facility is a 675 MW natural gas-fired combined cycle generating facility located in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Evergy Missouri West closed on the purchase of a 22.2% share of the facility on April 24, 2024, and the Missouri Electric Commission closed on the purchase of an 11.7% share of the facility on May 31, 2024.

"The Dogwood Energy Facility provides dependable, dispatchable generation needed to support the region's increased reliance on renewable resources", said Neal Cody, President of Kelson Energy.

"The completion of these two transactions concludes the transition of the facility to 100% local ownership by Missouri and Kansas utilities," said Robert Janssen, Senior Vice President of Kelson Energy.

White & Case served as legal advisor for these transactions.

About Kelson Energy

Kelson Energy is an independent management company that was founded in 2002 to focus on the U.S. electric power industry. Kelson provides owners and investors with a well-respected and fully capable management team for long- and short-term assignments. Please visit www.kelsonenergy.com

SOURCE Kelson Energy LLC