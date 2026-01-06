Kelun-Biotech to Attend the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Sharing Its Business Progresses and Innovation Strategies

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPMHC) will be held in San Francisco, California, USA, from January 12 to 15, 2026. Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun-Biotech" or the "Company", 6990.HK) has been invited to attend the conference and Dr. Michael Ge, President and CEO of Kelun-Biotech, will share the company's latest business progresses as well as its innovation capabilities and strategies.

Presentation Time: Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM Pacific Standard Time

Presentation Venue: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, USA

J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference is honored as a "benchmark for development and investment in the global healthcare area". During the conference, Kelun-Biotech will join massive seasoned experts and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge trends in biopharmaceutical innovation. Based on the ongoing transformation moment of the global pharmaceutical industry, the company will actively pursue mutually beneficial partnership opportunities on the international stage.

You can visit "Investor Relations - Investor Calendar" page of Kelun-Biotech's official website for participation of live webcast of presentation session, and watch replay within 30 days after the conference.

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422.SZ), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. Kelun-Biotech focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. Kelun-Biotech is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, Kelun-Biotech has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 4 projects have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. Kelun-Biotech has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC and novel DC platforms, OptiDC™, and has 2 ADC projects approved for marketing, and multiple ADC and novel DC assets in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/.

SOURCE Kelun-biotech