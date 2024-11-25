Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Acquisition of JS Compliance, LLC

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Kelvin Group ("Kelvin"), one of the largest independent industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services companies in the United States, has completed the acquisition of JS Compliance, LLC ("JSC"), a nationwide process safety and risk management ("PSM") and risk management consultancy organization. The acquisition of JSC represents Kelvin's thirteenth acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

With a wide range of service capabilities, JSC provides process safety management, health safety, and environmental and hazardous materials compliance advice across the continental U.S. The acquisition benefits Kelvin's existing compliance customers, adding to its offering of premier ammonia refrigeration services and expanding geographic reach and PSM expertise across the broader organization.

"I could not think of a better fit for JS Compliance," said Jeanette "Jet" Stiffler, Founder and President of JS Compliance. "Our mission has always been to prioritize people, both in our workplace and in the solutions we provide to clients. With Kelvin we're able to expand that mission, offering greater support to our employees and clients as we help them navigate the complexities of safety and compliance."

"Welcoming Jet Stiffler and her talented group into Kelvin is a significant milestone, and we're ready to achieve even greater things together," said Kelvin CEO Harry Gray. "Kelvin's strength as a leading national company lies in building long-term client partnerships based on trust, adaptability, and a deep commitment to safety. This acquisition enables us to offer even more robust solutions for managing compliance, ensuring clients can operate safely and effectively."

Southfield Principal, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "JS Compliance represents another great addition to Kelvin. We welcome Jet and her team as we continue to build on Kelvin's industry leadership by partnering with strong companies and cultures that align with Kelvin's mission and values."

G2 Capital Advisors served as the buy-side advisor to Kelvin. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Kelvin and Southfield Capital.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, it assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

