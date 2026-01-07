Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of PermaCold Engineering

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Kelvin Group, ("Kelvin"), a leading national provider of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical refrigeration services, process safety management and environmental compliance, has completed the acquisition of PermaCold Engineering, Inc. ("PermaCold"), a premier industrial refrigeration company headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. The acquisition of PermaCold represents Kelvin's fourteenth acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

Founded more than 30 years ago by industry pioneers, Steve Jackson and Randy Cieloha, PermaCold has built a reputation for excellence, innovation and reliability in the industrial refrigeration industry. The company is widely recognized for its expertise in ammonia and CO 2 refrigeration systems as well as its ability to deliver complex, high-performance solutions to clients across the western United States.

The integration of PermaCold into Kelvin Group's family of companies, which features reputable brands such as ARC Mechanical, Refrigeration Design & Service (RD&S), RC&E, HCG Associates, and JS Compliance, further solidifies Kelvin's standing as a national provider of mission-critical mechanical services.

"Kelvin's acquisition of PermaCold represents an exciting milestone as the company continues its national expansion strategy by entering the Pacific Northwest. PermaCold's deep technical expertise, admired technician team and customer service focus makes them a natural partner for Kelvin," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "Together, we look forward to offering an enhanced set of capabilities to support our combined customer base."

"When we decided to sell, Randy and I were adamant in locating an organization that shares our company's culture and values relating to customers and employees, and Kelvin more than achieved this goal," said Steve Jackson, "We're excited to leverage Kelvin's national footprint to better serve our customers while staying true to the values that have guided us for more than 30 years."

Southfield Partner, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "We are delighted to welcome the PermaCold team to the Kelvin family. PermaCold has built a phenomenal reputation in the Pacific Northwest and their addition bolsters Kelvin's geographic coverage, establishing Kelvin as a coast-to-coast mechanical services provider."

Deerpath Capital Management and Crescent Capital provided debt financing. G2 Capital Advisors served as the buy-side advisor to Kelvin. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Kelvin and Southfield Capital.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

