American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelvin Health, diagnostic solution aiming to advance the standard of vascular care by applying modern AI to mobile thermography imaging, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

Kelvin Health joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"We are excited to join the American Heart Association's® Innovators' Network, as it will provide opportunities to connect with others innovating in the health tech space, especially focused on cardiovascular disease, as we pursue our mission to provide more accessible, rapid, equitable, and precise non-invasive vascular diagnostics," said Georgi Kadrev, co-founder and CEO of Kelvin Health.

About Kelvin Health

Kelvin Health joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them a diagnostic solution as simple and patient friendly as the specialist, or the GP, or even the patient's partner taking a thermal image of them. Using the signal of a thermal camera as an input, the AI solution can capture the heat of the human body, detect local blood flow anomalies, and notify the doctor if needed.

The company is aiming to advance the standard of vascular care by providing accessible non-invasive precise diagnostics of PAD/CLTI and carotid hypoperfusion problems based on the combination of mobile thermography and AI.

Unlike the time-consuming and potentially imprecise, especially for patient with diabetes, ABI/TBI and Doppler ultrasound, Kelvin Health's solution enables even the non-specialist to perform rapid and precise non-invasive vascular triage and peri- and post-procedural monitoring.

Kelvin Health has created the world's largest cardiovascular disease thermal imaging dataset containing 8,400+ thermal images of 1,100+ vascular patients and has won multiple innovation awards including Novartis' BIOME Summit Cardiovascular Innovation Challenge '21, Roche's HealthCare Lab Challenge '22, and Med-Tech World's Health Tech Innovation of the Year '22 and Best Med-Tech Workplace '23.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350013/Imagga_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Imagga Technologies Ltd.