Kelvin Watson Featured on New, Special Edition "Community Hero" Trading Card

Watson was one of 10 local and national notables featured in the most recent Heroes Collection Trading Card Series, which was released in October 2020 with an original print run of 15,0000 copies of each of the 10 cards. The original version of Watson's card sold out completely, leading to the creation of these special cards. In addition to Watson, Marcus Davidson, Senior Pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church, also received a special edition card.

"To have been included as one of the original 'Community Heroes' was amazing, and I am so honored by this special-edition card," says Watson. "Leading by example is one of the best ways to serve our community, and Positivity Pays has given me an amazing platform to do so."

These limited-edition trading cards will be available via Positivitypays.com beginning on February 1st as a kickoff to Black History Month.

Positivity Pays is a Broward-based nonprofit foundation that creates content, including graphic novels and children's books, highlighting the unsung heroes who are quietly and significantly effecting change and providing strong role models for young people. They have also launched a "Legends of Broward" trading card series, which features pioneers and trendsetters of Broward County, and a clothing line promoting positive images of community heroes, including at-shirt featuring Watson.

