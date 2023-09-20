KELYN TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DATASTOR.IO™: A TRUSTED CLOUD DATA BACKUP AND RECOVERY SOLUTION FOR DEMANDING GOVERNMENT AND ENTERPRISE USERS

PARKER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KELYN Technologies, Inc.™, a leading IT services and solutions provider, today announced the availability of datastor.io™ a trusted cloud data backup and recovery solution and service. Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of government and enterprises, datastor.io is an end-to-end solution that incorporates the data protection of Commvault with reliable and scalable AWS cloud storage, all managed by KELYN's certified engineering and support teams. KELYN's datastor.io solution is available on AWS Marketplace for simplified procurement, provisioning, and governance.

KELYN offers datastor.io as a fully managed solution with services including architectural design, implementation, and on-going support. Tailored for security, performance, compatibility, and control, datastor.io ensures data protection that is recovery ready.

Unique to datastor.io is the innovative Jetpack-DS™️, a set of automation software tools developed by KELYN. Jetpack-DS ensures fast and accurate deployments, diligent health checks, comprehensive reports, and timely alerts. Using proven templates grounded in industry best practices, Jetpack-DS is key to integrating AWS and Commvault capabilities into datastor.io's trusted and streamlined solution.

"Commvault's cloud data protection technology is the ideal foundation for KELYN's datastor.io solution, providing enterprise organizations with the necessary tools to secure, defend, and recover their data wherever it resides," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "Our technology, coupled with our already-established support for a wide breadth of AWS workloads makes it even more seamless for enterprise organizations to implement datastore.io."

More information on datastor.io can be found at datastor.io and kelyntech.com, and is available now on the AWS Marketplace

About KELYN Technologies, Inc.
KELYN Technologies, Inc. is a leading IT services and solutions provider of data protection, backup and recovery solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services designed to safeguard critical data for organizations across various industries. With a customer-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals and certified engineers, KELYN Technologies is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that address unique data protection challenges. For more information, visit https://kelyntech.com/.

