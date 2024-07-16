KELYN Technologies Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the U.S. Federal Government

KELYN Technologies' trusted data protection and recovery solutions are now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

PARKER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KELYN Technologies (www.kelyntech.com), a leading IT firm focused on data management, security, and recovery solutions, today announced listing its offerings in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy for government customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"KELYN Technologies is committed to supporting the mission resilience of the US government by delivering mission critical applications utilizing our Virtual Private SaaS delivery capability," said Kevin Cronin, KELYN Technologies CEO. "With a significant number of federal agencies already utilizing KELYN's trusted data solutions, we aim to further extend our reach and demonstrate the value of our offerings through the ICMP."

For more information about KELYN Technologies or ICMP, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About KELYN Technologies

KELYN Technologies, Inc. is a leading IT services and solutions provider of data protection, backup and recovery solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services designed to safeguard critical data for organizations across various industries. With a customer-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals and certified engineers, KELYN Technologies is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that address unique data protection challenges. For more information, visit https://kelyntech.com/.

SOURCE Kelyn Technologies