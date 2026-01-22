KELYN Technologies Named First Managed Service Provider for Commvault GovCloud

First-mover MSP designation expands public-sector data protection capabilities and enhances KELYN's datastor.io managed backup and recovery solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KELYN Technologies today announced that it has been selected as the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) for Commvault GovCloud, simplifying the path for U.S. government agencies and regulated organizations to adopt mission-ready data protection with a fully managed solution.

The milestone builds on KELYN's proven success with datastor.io, its managed cloud backup and recovery service built on Commvault and hosted in AWS, with an offering for Azure Gov Cloud-based organizations looking to secure workloads and meet compliance requirements.

KELYN Tech named First MSP For Commvault GovCloud A new era for GovCloud

"As the first MSP for Commvault GovCloud, we're meeting agencies where they operate, within GovCloud and other high-security environments, while delivering the operational excellence and accountability they require," said Kevin Cronin, CEO of KELYN Technologies. "Our approach combines Commvault's enterprise-grade data protection with Azure scalability and KELYN's white-glove service, allowing customers to stay focused on their missions instead of managing backup infrastructure."

"KELYN is a longstanding Commvault MSP partner, making them a natural fit to be our first MSP accredited to offer Commvault Cloud for Government SaaS," said Mario Pirolozzi, Global VP of Managed Service Providers at Commvault. "Offering a new vision for unified delivery of our FedRAMP High Authorized SaaS data protection and cyber resilient solutions, Commvault's MSP model will help ensure mission readiness remains the focus for government agencies, while MSPs like KELYN will orchestrate their data and business processes with their workforce, increasing efficiency and effectiveness."

Fully Managed Data Protection for FedRAMP High Environments

KELYN's datastor.io service integrates Commvault's advanced data-protection capabilities with scalable Azure infrastructure, offering comprehensive support for full backup and rapid restore, ransomware defense, data and system migration, and storage optimization—all managed by KELYN's certified engineering and support teams.

For public-sector workloads, KELYN provides dedicated and isolated options, including deployments in Azure GCC, with 100% U.S.-based support aligned to federal compliance standards. Customers can also subscribe through private offers in the Azure Marketplace.

Availability

KELYN's Commvault GovCloud MSP services and datastor.io are available now. To learn more about how KELYN can simplify and strengthen your data protection and recovery strategy, contact the company directly.

About Commvault

Commvault is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere. For more information, visit commvault.com.

About KELYN Technologies

KELYN Technologies is a U.S.-based provider of data backup, recovery, and management solutions for enterprise and government organizations. Its data-centric services, including datastor.io on AWS, proactive cyber-resilience programs, and managed backup offerings, are all delivered with 100% U.S.-based support. For more information, visit kelyntech.com.

Media Contacts

KELYN Technologies

Ty Dlugozima

[email protected]

656-800-6721

kelyntech.com

SOURCE KELYN Technologies, Inc.