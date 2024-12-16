Kelyniam Global, Inc., ("KLYG") Announces Private Investment to Public Entity ("PIPE") Closure of Securities Offering

Proceeds to Further Growth Objectives in 2025

CANTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced that it has completed the successful sale of restricted shares of Kelyniam's common stock in a private placement to certain accredited investors effective with the closing of the offering period on November 30, 2024. No warrants were offered as part of this investment.

The company intends to use the proceeds to accelerate its 2025 growth objectives across several investments. Chief among these objectives include additional sales and marketing efforts for current and pipeline products, regulatory and FDA filing fees for new product introductions and additional geographical expansion to territories and trauma centers across the United States with neurology focused care facilities. The company did not use a placement agent.

"I am pleased that our shareholders continue to express confidence in the strategic direction of Kelyniam. The first three quarters of the year have been stellar for business", said Ross Bjella, CEO of the Company. "We intend to thoughtfully deploy these funds in building scale across all of our distribution channels and geographies in 2025 and beyond."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; and changes in the status of ability to market products.

