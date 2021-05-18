Kelyniam Global Releases Q1 Financial Results - Profitability Despite the 2nd Wave Pandemic

Kelyniam maintains profitability despite pandemic related challenges. Tweet this

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months over the same period in 2020 includes: (Quarter on quarter comparisons will be difficult in 2021 associated with Covid-19 related mandates, reopenings, and elective surgery curtailments)

Total revenue for the quarter of $664,353 compared to $585,786 or growth of 13.4%

Gross margin of $505,326 compared to $333,372

Operating Income of $13,806 compared to of $68,315

Mr. Bjella went on to say, "Our team is energized by the positive response surgeons have had to the integrated fixation system and to Kelyniam's ability to reliably deliver custom implants overnight. Developing innovative solutions for the neurosurgery market is a cornerstone of our growth strategy and we look forward to increasing our client base of satisfied surgeons in 2021."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain facial structures. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

