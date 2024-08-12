Kelyniam Global Releases Strong Q2 Financials

CANTON, Conn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its half year ended June 30, 2024.

Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the same period in 2023 include:

Total revenue of $1,709,239 compared to $ 1,147,045 , an increase of 49.01%

compared to , an increase of 49.01% Gross Margin of $1,330,965 compared to $871,510 an increase of 52.7%

compared to an increase of 52.7% Operating profit of $172,093 compared to a loss of $229,345 representing an increase to profitability of $401,438

compared to a loss of representing an increase to profitability of EBITDA (new metric to report) of $197,355 compared to an EBITDA loss of $204,691 .

The increase in profitability was primarily due to increased sales, efficiency improvements and reducing software, insurance and consulting expenses. Sales for the first half of the year have remained strong as additional surgeons request implants with Kelyniam's patented integrated fixation in the PEEK implant product line. Sales from the hydroxyapatite CustomizedBone™ implant with NEOS Cranial Loop fixation also increased as the products continue to gain market acceptance.

Other events occurring in the second quarter included:

The 2nd annual Shareholder Meeting was held June 26 , Ms. Desiree Webb and Mr. Jonathan Thiel were elected to the Board of Directors.





, Ms. and Mr. were elected to the Board of Directors. The company sponsored a number of events at the American Academy of Neurosurgeons meeting in May in Chicago . Dr. Franco Servadei , an experienced neurotrauma surgeon and former President of the World Federation of Neurological Societies, spoke about the safety and use of hydroxyapatite implants. CustomizedBone™ is the only hydroxyapatite cranial implant indicated for pediatric use in children as young as 7 years of age.





. Dr. , an experienced neurotrauma surgeon and former President of the World Federation of Neurological Societies, spoke about the safety and use of hydroxyapatite implants. CustomizedBone™ is the only hydroxyapatite cranial implant indicated for pediatric use in children as young as 7 years of age. Kelyniam's partner, Fin-Ceramica Faenze, S.p.A., received FDA 510k clearance of the NEOS Cranial Loop for use with CustomizedBone™

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

