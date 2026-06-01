Kelyniam Global to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 - From Single Product to Regenerative Medicine Leader

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leader in patient-specific cranial and craniofacial implants, today announced it will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM PST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel.

Kelyniam CEO Ross Bjella will deliver the company presentation followed by a live Q&A. A webcast will be available here. Investors interested in 1x1 meetings should register at the conference site. The Webcast Link is: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/FJagJ5MsSrKYWC7zLA58iq

"Kelyniam is hitting this conference for the first time," said Ross Bjella, Chairman and CEO. "We've proudly evolved from a single-product PEEK company into the clear leader in regenerative neurosurgery. With a growing suite of advanced biomaterials that actively promote bone integration, strong Q1 momentum, and an exciting pipeline, we're delivering better outcomes for surgeons and patients while building real shareholder value."

Key Highlights:

Fusion™ Implant Launch : FDA-cleared BCP-PEEK implant – the first new material approved in the U.S. cranial market in eight years, combining strength with superior bone integration and 24-48 hour delivery. The first implant was delivered in April.

: FDA-cleared BCP-PEEK implant – the first new material approved in the U.S. cranial market in eight years, combining strength with superior bone integration and 24-48 hour delivery. The first implant was delivered in April. Regenerative Leadership : The only company offering neurosurgeons a full portfolio including Fusion™ BCP-PEEK, CustomizedBone™ hydroxyapatite (the only pediatric option for children as young as seven), and Osteopore polycaprolactone products.

: The only company offering neurosurgeons a full portfolio including Fusion™ BCP-PEEK, CustomizedBone™ hydroxyapatite (the only pediatric option for children as young as seven), and Osteopore polycaprolactone products. Financial Momentum : Q1 2026 revenue of $1.15 million (+84% YoY), gross profit +105%, and operating income of $295,295.

: Q1 2026 revenue of $1.15 million (+84% YoY), gross profit +105%, and operating income of $295,295. Strategic Acceleration: Expanded licensing agreements, new development partnerships, and the addition of veteran medical device leader Kris Renton as Chief Revenue Officer.

The presentation will showcase Kelyniam's differentiated regenerative platform, rapid manufacturing edge, and clear path to sustained growth in the expanding cranial reconstruction market.

About Kelyniam Global, Inc. Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG) specializes in the rapid production of patient-specific cranial and craniofacial implants using advanced CAD/CAM technology and next-generation biomaterials. Renowned for industry-leading 24-48 hour turnaround, Kelyniam partners with neurosurgeons to deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. For more information, visit www.kelyniam.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Kelyniam's SEC filings for more details.

SOURCE Kelyniam Global Inc