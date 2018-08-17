Kem Krest partners with Sikich to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kem Krest, a supply chain and program management firm specializing in the distribution of original equipment manufacturer parts and chemicals, has partnered with Sikich to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations across its organization. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations offers a comprehensive set of capabilities, including applications for finance and operations, sales, customer service, field service and more.

"Kem Krest is seeking to enhance its company wide technology platform to support its growth," said Dave Gurizzian, chief financial officer of Kem Krest. "Working with Sikich to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations will allow us to maximize performance and optimize customer service, while scaling our organization."

Kem Krest offers supply chain, fulfillment and aftersales solutions to organizations in the automotive, agriculture/industrial, powersports and defense industries. It has more than 1.2 million square feet of distribution space in 11 locations throughout North America.

"The Sikich consulting services team worked collaboratively with the team from Kem Krest throughout the assessment," said Kevin Johnson, a partner in Sikich's technology practice. "A key differentiator Kem Krest saw in Sikich was our ability to deploy creative solutions, project planning, and highly skilled Dynamics 365 resources for the project. Our team looks forward to working with Kem Krest as they leverage the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations to address their current and future business requirements."

Sikich is a national technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, distribution, horticulture, life sciences and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in cloud and emerging technologies and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, and blockchain.

"As a distributor that works with major organizations across industries, Kem Krest needs its technology to keep pace with its dynamic business," said Jim Drumm, partner-in-charge of Sikich's technology practice. "Our innovative team helps organizations improve operations and performance with advanced technology solutions. We look forward to working with Kem Krest to help them realize the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations."

