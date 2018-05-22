KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded KEMET's FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

KEMET Presents Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Johnny Boan, VP of Global Distribution; Cheryl Swaim, Account Executive; Monica Highfill, VP of Americas Sales; Patrick Stringer - Sr. Director of Americas Distribution; and Tim Herring, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer at KEMET and given to Chris Beeson, EVP, Global Supplier ＆New Business Development; Paul Dosser, VP, Business Development; David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management; Mark Larson, Vice Chairman; Deanna Peterson, Partnership Marketing Manager; Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development Mexico; Krista Alby, Technology Business Manager; and Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.

KEMET Corporation is a leading global supplier of electronic components. They offer customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry across all dielectrics.

KEMET's broad and expanding portfolio of products including a range of electro-mechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions, supercapacitors, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of KEMET products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics





Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemet-honors-digi-key-with-fy18-high-service-distributor-of-the-year-award-300652803.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

