KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award
10:56 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded KEMET's FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by Johnny Boan, VP of Global Distribution; Cheryl Swaim, Account Executive; Monica Highfill, VP of Americas Sales; Patrick Stringer - Sr. Director of Americas Distribution; and Tim Herring, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer at KEMET and given to Chris Beeson, EVP, Global Supplier ＆New Business Development; Paul Dosser, VP, Business Development; David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management; Mark Larson, Vice Chairman; Deanna Peterson, Partnership Marketing Manager; Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development Mexico; Krista Alby, Technology Business Manager; and Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.
KEMET Corporation is a leading global supplier of electronic components. They offer customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry across all dielectrics.
KEMET's broad and expanding portfolio of products including a range of electro-mechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions, supercapacitors, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of KEMET products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
