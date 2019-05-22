KEMET Recognizes Digi-Key with High Service Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Johnny Boan, vice president of global distribution; Patrick Stringer, senior director, Americas distribution; Cheryl Swaim, high service distribution account executive; and Monica Highfill, vice president of Americas sales at the KEMET Corporation. The award was presented to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management; Jason Simoneau, director of supplier business development; and Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key.

KEMET Corporation is a leading global supplier of electronic components. They offer a broad selection of capacitor technologies across all dielectrics, along with an expanding range of electro-mechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors.

