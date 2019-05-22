KEMET Recognizes Digi-Key with High Service Distributor of the Year Award
May 22, 2019, 11:05 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was recognized with the KEMET Corporation High Service Distributor of the Year Award for fiscal year 2019 at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
The award was presented by Johnny Boan, vice president of global distribution; Patrick Stringer, senior director, Americas distribution; Cheryl Swaim, high service distribution account executive; and Monica Highfill, vice president of Americas sales at the KEMET Corporation. The award was presented to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management; Jason Simoneau, director of supplier business development; and Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key.
KEMET Corporation is a leading global supplier of electronic components. They offer a broad selection of capacitor technologies across all dielectrics, along with an expanding range of electro-mechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of KEMET products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
Share this article