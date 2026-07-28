Kemin Industries Holds Foundation-laying Ceremony for New Kuriosity Centre at Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters in Singapore

US$35 million, four-story facility to strengthen Kemin's capabilities and support company's growth in Asia-Pacific region

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services by 2042, held a foundation-laying ceremony for its Kuriosity Centre, a new flagship facility at its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. Representing an investment of approximately US$35 million and supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the four-story development marks the next phase of the company's growth in Asia-Pacific and will expand Kemin's ability to serve customers, support employees, and bring its regional capabilities closer together.

From left: Joyce Wong (JTC Corporation), Hong Yi (JTC Corporation), Christine Wong (JTC Corporation), Dr. Tan Hai Meng (Kemin), Dr. Chris Nelson (Kemin), Kelly Lai (Singapore Economic Development Board), Mei Chun Fong (Singapore Economic Development Board), Naoki Yoneyama (SMCC), and Richard Vergara (SMCC) participate in the foundation-laying ceremony for the Kuriosity Centre.

The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries, and Dr. Tan Hai Meng, President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia-Pacific, together with senior representatives from EDB and JTC Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to be establishing the Kuriosity Centre here at our regional headquarters in Singapore, as it demonstrates Kemin's commitment to our customers, our team, and this region," said Dr. Nelson. "Kemin has been serving the region for nearly 40 years, and 33 years ago, my parents, R.W. and Mary Nelson, broke ground in Singapore to establish our permanent presence. Today, we build on that legacy and lay a foundation for the future—a place where curiosity is translated into science, and science into practical solutions for the industries that protect the health and safety of people, pets, and production animals."

Built to support Kemin's future needs, the Kuriosity Centre will span 5,880 square meters with a proposed gross floor area of approximately 9,685 square meters. Designed to accommodate more than 140 employees, the facility will connect to Kemin's existing campus via covered bridge, creating an integrated environment that brings together research, technical expertise, business operations, and customer-facing capabilities. Together, these spaces are designed to encourage cross-functional exchange, strengthen collaboration across Kemin's Asia-Pacific business units, support customer and business partner interactions, and create opportunities for innovation and employment in Singapore as Kemin continues to grow.

"Kemin's decision to establish its Kuriosity Centre here will reinforce Singapore's capabilities as a leading hub for innovative feed and food solutions in Asia," said Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board. "The new facility will bring together the company's regional business functions and strengthen its pipeline of solutions for the animal nutrition and food technology industries across the region. We look forward to working with like-minded partners like Kemin to capture new growth opportunities in high-value specialty ingredients innovation."

By bringing expertise, technology, and collaboration into one location, Kemin can create new opportunities to learn, innovate, and deliver solutions to customers across the region. With a strong platform for developing talent, the Kuriosity Centre will support the development of talent and continued growth of Kemin in the region.

"Kemin's expansion reflects the confidence that global companies have in Singapore as a trusted base for innovation, manufacturing, and regional leadership," said Christine Wong, Assistant CEO, JTC. "Building on nearly four decades of operations here, the Kuriosity Centre marks the next chapter of Kemin's growth in Asia-Pacific. We are pleased to support Kemin's long-term journey and look forward to partnering with Kemin as it continues to develop new capabilities and deliver innovative solutions from Singapore to customers across the region."

With the foundation laid for the Kuriosity Centre, the facility will support Kemin's continued growth and help shape the next chapter of the company in Asia-Pacific for years to come.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 4,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Leung, Associate Marcom Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia-Pacific | [email protected]

SOURCE Kemin Industries