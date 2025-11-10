Kemin Introduces Valena™ FLOW, a Novel Plant Growth Technology Driving Gains in Yield and Crop Quality

Innovative product leverages Kemin's proprietary 1,3-beta-glucan technology—previously proven in animal and human health—to unlock new potential in plant performance

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, now offers Valena™ FLOW, a breakthrough foliar nutrition solution designed to elevate crop performance through enhanced nutrient uptake, improved plant vigor, and measurable yield increases, for growers in the United States.

Valena FLOW is a liquid suspension for foliar use, combining 1,3-β-glucan from Kemin's proprietary Euglena gracilis strain of microalgae and zinc oxide. Kemin extracts the beta-glucan molecules at its Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. facility, maintaining strict purity standards for all applications.

To promote strong growth and increase yields, Valena FLOW's unique formulation is intended for use at the beginning of the growing season, once the plant has produced two to four true leaves, through the start of harvest. Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) on plant tissue surfaces recognize 1,3-beta-glucan, activating physiological responses that improve nutrient uptake, root growth, biomass, and yield.

"We've tested Valena FLOW across a wide range of crops, regions, and growing conditions, and the results speak for themselves," said Bridget Hatfield, Ph.D., Technical Services Manager, Kemin Crop Technologies. "From tomatoes in Florida to apples and hops in Washington, to grapes, peppers, and strawberries in California, Valena FLOW consistently improves fruit count, canopy density, vigor and overall crop quality."

"In peppers, we saw a 27% increase in crop yield and, in tomatoes, significantly higher NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) scores. We've seen consistent crop responses following the application of Valena FLOW; it's a powerful tool for growers looking to increase plant health, yield, and quality."

Valena FLOW builds on the success of Kemin Crop Technologies' original dry Valena™ formulation, developed to prime soil for optimal plant growth. Reformulated as a flowable suspension, Valena FLOW offers growers a more functional, easy-to-use solution that integrates seamlessly into foliar nutritional programs.

"At Kemin, we've long believed in the power of this molecule," said Emily Fuerst, R&D Director, Kemin Crop Technologies. "Valena FLOW represents our next step in exploring 1,3-beta glucan benefits for specialty crops and ornamentals. Its impact on plant health and productivity is evident, so we needed to ensure that we could deliver it in a more useable form for growers. We're excited to bring this innovation to the nutritional agriculture market and help growers achieve more resilient, productive plants."

Valena FLOW is suitable for a wide range of crops, including berries, tomatoes, peppers, leafy greens, citrus, tree fruits, nuts, hops, and greenhouse ornamentals. It is available in multiple states but not approved for use in organic production. Contact a local Kemin representative for more information.

Click here to learn more about Valena FLOW and the full Kemin Crop Technologies portfolio.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,300 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Tatiana Giacinti, Marketing Manager, Kemin Crop Technologies | [email protected], +1 515 559 4607

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2025. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries