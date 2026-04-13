Kemin Introduces EDIE™ Generation 2 Application System

Company advances smart water disinfection for livestock and poultry operations in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is debuting the EDIE™ Generation 2. This applicator is designed to deliver precision, connectivity, and automation in chlorine dioxide disinfection for livestock and poultry operations, and will be introduced at PEAK, the Midwest Poultry Federation's annual convention, April 14–16, in Minneapolis.

EDIE™ Generation 2 Application System

The next evolution in fully integrated water-management systems, EDIE Generation 2 represents a significant advancement in water disinfection application technology, combining intelligent automation, real‑time monitoring, and enhanced system connectivity into a single, integrated platform. Engineered for ease of use and reliability, the system provides operators with complete control over water disinfection processes while reducing the need for manual intervention.

"Water quality plays a critical role in animal health and operational productivity," said Dillon Mellick, Business Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "With EDIE Generation 2, we are delivering connected intelligence that helps producers manage water disinfection more precisely, more efficiently, and with greater confidence."

EDIE Generation 2 is designed to monitor and manage critical water quality parameters directly within the water line. The system tracks available chlorine dioxide levels and offers optional measurements of pH and oxidation‑reduction potential (ORP), giving producers real-time actionable insight into system performance and water quality.

Additional system features include:

Automated data logging of equipment performance, water volume, and dosing history

Mobile app connectivity for remote access and system alerts

Level sensors to notify personnel of low chemical levels

An enhanced, user‑friendly controller with an improved LCD interface

Multiple layers of system protection to prevent unauthorized changes

Visual indicators confirming active dosing

Flexible connectivity options, including Wi‑Fi and cellular compatibility

Retrofit capability for operations currently using standard EDIE™ systems

EDIE Generation 2 is designed to pair seamlessly with PRO‑OXINE® AH, Kemin's stabilized chlorine dioxide disinfectant. Together, the solution delivers reliable, automated application without manual mixing and supports effective disinfection of drinking water, premises, and equipment. This integrated approach reinforces Kemin's commitment to providing dependable, system‑based solutions for biosecurity and water hygiene challenges faced by animal operations today.

Attendees of PEAK are invited to visit Booth 1547 on April 15–16 to see EDIE Generation 2 firsthand and learn how connected water management technology can help streamline disinfection programs and support on‑farm biosecurity goals.

Click here for more information about EDIE Generation 2 and Kemin's water disinfectant solutions.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,300 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Emily Claghorn, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America | [email protected]

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2026. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries