Kemin Nutrisurance Adds "Health and Nutrition" Product Segment to Better Serve Pet Food Industry

The new segment serves consumers' growing demand for nutrition with health benefits for their pets. Today, 66 percent of pet owners believe that the right food can enhance their pets' quality of life1.

Kemin currently offers a variety of protein products that contribute to the nutritional content of pet food, pet treats and other consumable pet products. Establishing a health and nutrition program reinforces Kemin's commitment to the health of all pets and focuses its strength in nutrition beyond functional proteins to include unique and sustainable solutions.

"At Kemin, we understand the needs of the pet food industry, including pet owners, who see their companion animals as family members. More than ever, they're looking for foods and treats that offer their pets quality nutrition comparable to what they eat themselves," said David Raveyre, President, Kemin Nutrisurance. "We've been offering products to enhance the health and nutrition of pet food for some time. We're excited to focus even more on the growing need for quality nutrition that pet owners, pet food manufacturers, renders and ingredient suppliers are seeking."

The new health and nutrition segment will feature the PROSURANCE™ line of spray-dried protein products that provide high-quality protein for companion animal diets. For pets with digestive sensitivities, the PROSURANCE.HD line of protein hydrolysates offers an additional source of significant low molecular weight protein. A small molecular weight profile may support healthy intestinal and digestive systems which may, in turn, support healthy skin and coat. In Europe, the segment will also include PRALISUR™, which contains one of the highest concentrations of linear 1,3-ß-glucan, a glucose polysaccharide naturally occurring in the cells of plants, cereals and fungi, that has been shown to stimulate and activate the immune systems of dogs.2

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.



For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

