Kemp Management Solutions Announces New Name and New Branding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 9th, 2020, Kemp Management Solutions is changing its branding and logo and will go by the name "KMS." This move comes in conjunction with the firm's new corporate office purchase and relocation and ahead of the firm's 10-year anniversary in February 2021. As a part of the rebrand, KMS is launching a new website at the same site address. KMS says that nothing will change for their clients, partners, or team members.

Quotes from KMS CEO Mike Kemp:

Meet the New... KMS

"We've been fortunate as a small business to work with some of the biggest entities in our region over the last 10 years. We have gained their trust, and we are committed to continuing to provide our services with integrity. This rebrand represents a milestone for our firm. We are going into our tenth year with a brand and logo that not only matches the level of service and professionalism we aim to provide but also gives us something to grow into for the next ten years and beyond."

"Going with the name 'KMS' has always been my long-term plan. Taking my last name out of the branding signifies that we are building something that's bigger than just me. We think this gives our team something to rally behind."

KMS's new color scheme and logo communicate what clients can expect from them from the first time they see their brand. The blue hues and the red in the logomark represent confidence and stability grounded in leadership and trust. The outer shape of the logomark represents a finished project as a whole and the idea of KMS's "one contract, one contact and one point of accountability" mantra.

The layers in the logomark represent the smaller projects that make up one larger project. Simple spaced out geometric shapes denote KMS's organization acumen. Visually, it shows building up, piece by piece, so the smaller projects make up a whole. The typography is strong, chiseled, precise, and geometric with a slight techy feel. It shows that KMS is bold, trustworthy, mathematical, and tech-savvy.

KMS is a program management and consulting firm dedicated to helping clients navigate the nuances of a commercial construction project or large program. KMS is based in Birmingham, Alabama, with projects under management across the U.S. To learn how to partner with KMS, you can reach out to the firm's client relationship manager Jay Kemp at [email protected]

