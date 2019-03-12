Kempbio Acquired by Six.02 Bioservices; Relaunches as Kemp Proteins

FREDERICK, Md., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempbio, a leading provider of contract protein expression and development services to the biopharmaceutical, vaccine, and diagnostics sectors, today announced the company's acquisition by Six.02 Bioservices. The relaunched company will be known as Kemp Proteins. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Chris Kemp, PhD, Founder and President of Kempbio, has retained a partial ownership of Kemp Proteins and will serve as Chief Scientific Officer. Michael Keefe, a partner at Six.02 Bioservices, will serve as Chief Executive Officer.

"We're very excited to join the Six.02 Bioservices family of companies and begin work as Kemp Proteins," said Chris Kemp, Chief Scientific Officer of Kemp Proteins. "Six.02's commitment to outstanding quality, expertise, and customer service aligns directly with our commitment to provide best-in-class services that assist our clients in their protein-based research and development. We look forward to leveraging our established industry position with Six.02's expertise in marketing, project management, and quality management systems."

"We're delighted to welcome Kemp Proteins as the inaugural member of the Six.02 family of companies," said Michael Keefe, Partner of Six.02 Bioservices and Chief Executive Officer of Kemp Proteins. "Over the past 20 years, the talented Kemp team has elevated this company to distinction based on its ability to help life sciences companies of all sizes solve the most unique and complex protein production challenges. We have chosen to retain the 'Kemp' name and iconic green as a signal that our customers will still be working with the same great team and expertise they've come to rely on over the years. We look forward to working together to expand the company's portfolio of services and increase its capabilities in support of innovators tackling the complex challenges of protein-based research and product development across the life sciences."

About Kemp Proteins (www.kempproteins.com)

Kemp Proteins (formerly Kempbio) is a leading provider of gene-to-protein bioservices. For more than 20 years, Kemp's team of protein problem-solvers has delivered best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for life sciences innovators developing protein-based products, including human and veterinary biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostics. Kemp Proteins is a Six.02 Bioservices member company.

About Six.02 Bioservices (www.six02bio.com)

Six.02 Bioservices is a holding company focused on acquiring and managing a family of companies that will provide a continuum of best-in-class research services and products to protein-based innovators across the life sciences.

The Six.02 Bioservices name reflects Avogadro's number (6.023 x 1023), defined as the number of atoms or molecules per mole of any substance. The mole is a bridge between our world and the macroscopic world—for example, a protein is 3×10-9 moles. Six.02 Bioservices was incorporated in 2018 on Mole Day (October 23), a date celebrated between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. by scientists around the world.

Contact:

Mary Moynihan

M2Friend Biocommunications

802-951-9600

mary@m2friend.com

SOURCE Kemp Proteins

Related Links

http://www.kempproteins.com

