Kempe, Haruv Institute Launch Innovative Journal to Keep Children Safe

AURORA, Colo., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kempe Foundation, The Kempe Center and The Haruv Institute have joined to establish a groundbreaking international journal on child abuse and neglect.

The International Journal on Child Maltreatment: Research, Policy, and Practice will begin publication in the third quarter of 2018 and will be published by Springer Nature, one of the world's largest scientific publishers.

Editorial management will be undertaken by The Kempe Center, which is supported in its work by The Kempe Foundation. The principal international partner in the financing and sponsorship of the journal is The Haruv Institute, Israel's leading center for training and research on the protection of children and international scholarship on child abuse and neglect.

The journal aims to improve "policy and practice related to the fulfillment of children's right to personal security — the protection of children's physical safety, the promotion of their sense of security, and the assurance of their receiving care sufficient for fulfillment of their basic needs in the settings of everyday life."

It will include descriptions and reviews of child protection programs and policies and evaluations of their effects, as well as scholarly reports of theory-grounded empirical research on the nature of child maltreatment and its causes and correlations.

Gary B. Melton is the founding editor-in-chief. He is associate director for community development and social policy at The Kempe Center. He is also professor of pediatrics and of community and behavioral health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and visiting professor of education and psychology at the University of Virginia.

Jill D. McLeigh serves as associate editor. McLeigh is research assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

"There have been great advances in public concern and knowledge about child maltreatment. However, large gaps persist in the knowledge needed to keep children safe," said Melton. "Older journals emphasized evidence of child maltreatment in diverse societies and its effects on people, both as children and later as adults. Such findings may intensify public concern about child maltreatment. However, they seldom result in insights about what should be done to enhance children's safety and well-being. The new journal will be a forum for presentation and analysis of innovative programs and policies for prevention, control and mitigation of child abuse and neglect."

