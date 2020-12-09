Kemps Celebrates the Benefits of Milk this Holiday Season

Milk does more than build strong bones. This time of year, especially in the northern hemisphere, consumers are exposed to less sunlight. Finding ways to increase vitamin D consumption can help curb vitamin D deficiency and help bodies absorb the calcium needed. Kemps milk contains 2 mcg vitamin D per 8-ounce glass or 10% of the daily value (DV).

"As daylight decreases, it's the perfect time to talk about how to supplement Vitamin D through fortified milk consumption," said Emilie Williamson, Registered Dietitian – Corporate Affairs for Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. "Thinking about seasonal recipes? Consider replacing condensed soup with a milk variant to make those family favorites a bit more nutritionally dense. One cup of milk contains eight grams of protein. Additionally, milk is a good source of vitamin B2, vitamin B12 and calcium."

To help inspire consumers this holiday season, Kemps partnered with local Wisconsin cookbook author and blogger at Well Plated to share a healthy green bean casserole recipe. This delicious side dish is perfect for your upcoming holiday dinner and is a creative way to incorporate milk into one's diet.

"This holiday season may look a bit different than previous years. This means keeping health and nutrition at the forefront of everything we do is vital as we continue to navigate these uncertain times," said Rachel Kyllo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Kemps. "Thanks to local dairy farmers, consumers have been able to continue enjoying the great taste of milk and keep milk in their daily routine."

Since 1914, Kemps has been serving fresh, quality, delicious products across the Midwest. For more information and to purchase milk at a local grocer near you, like Pick 'N Save or Metro Market, visit kemps.com, picknsave.com or metromarket.net.

