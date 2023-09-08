Kempus Partners with itdaa for Career-Focused Webinar Series to Empower International Students

Fall 2023 to see Kempus and itdaa provide unique career insights through webinars to provide value for an often-underrepresented group.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus , an online community where students can connect and discuss the university and early career experience anonymously, is excited to announce a partnership with Seoul-based career mentoring service, itdaa . This collaboration will result in a series of 22 webinars tailored for international students focused on career preparedness.

Since its nationwide launch across universities in the United States in early 2023, Kempus has been committed to providing value to students in their university journey and early career preparation. As part of its Launchpad Program, Kempus has already initiated a range of activities—including a nationwide marketing internship program, career events, podcasts, webinars, and a sports sponsorship program.

Through these wide-ranging initiatives, it became evident that international students attending U.S. universities have a unique set of concerns and needs, especially in the context of career preparation after graduation. This is why Kempus has chosen to partner with itdaa.

Known for its personalized approach in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, itdaa assists job seekers and newly-employed individuals in gaining meaningful career insights. The itdaa platform offers practical advice from industry professionals, thereby addressing the gap in career mentorship and guidance.

The 22 webinars planned for collaboration will be conducted by mentors registered with itdaa, featuring over 3,000 current employees from leading Korean companies including Samsung, Hyundai, SK, and Naver.

Jae Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Kempus, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled about this collaboration with itdaa. It's about offering lasting value in an impactful way to the international student body, a demographic that's often underrepresented despite their growing numbers in U.S. universities."

Yoonjin Jo, Founder and CEO of itdaa, added: "This partnership provides itdaa with an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the U.S. It's a perfect fit, aligning well with both of our mission statements. There is so much good that will come out of this collaboration."

The webinar series is slated to kick off in the Fall 2023 semester, offering international students in the U.S. an unparalleled resource for career guidance and mentorship.

About Kempus

Kempus (Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience—without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. Additionally, the Kempus platform assists the student body with early career preparation, for further empowerment. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit www.kempus.com

Download Kempus on iOS: https://kempus.ai/ios-app

Download Kempus on Android: https://kempus.ai/android-app

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kempus Inc