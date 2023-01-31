Kempus raises seed round investment pre-launch, to help students connect and share reviews anonymously

The Singapore-based company also announces the appointment of two strategic advisors

SINGAPORE , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus , an online community where students can connect and share reviews anonymously, has raised a seed round investment pre-launch from Bithumb Korea , to encourage verified students to anonymously share reviews with full transparency, to strengthen the student body without fear of reprisal.

Students in the United States, especially in the post-pandemic world, are falling victim to censorship, and find themselves silenced as they try to express themselves and their concerns. The extent of free speech is also being questioned, as the impact of civic education has lessened. This plants the seeds of doubt, confusion, tension, and a pervasively hostile environment for students who are eager to connect and improve their university experience.

The Singapore-based Kempus, today has launched its online community, starting with students based in the United States, to help bridge these gaps. This is done by encouraging communication in a secure digital environment, with moderators to ensure that it is free of toxicity, with a familiar and easy-to-use interface. The company aims to become the go-to online community for all students attending universities and colleges worldwide.

Additionally, Kempus has appointed two world class strategic advisors to their board of advisors: Hillel Fuld , and Andrew Nystrom .

Fuld is an American Israeli technology tech blogger/vlogger/podcaster, startup marketer, leading online influencer, and public speaker. His work and insights have been featured on CNBC, Forbes, Inc, Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, and other respected tech publications. He collaborates with companies such as Google, Oracle, and Microsoft to help entrepreneurs and their products scale. He also does keynotes on tech and marketing to audiences worldwide.

Nystrom is an American entrepreneur who led digital for Nike's most successful brand campaign during the World Cup, boosted Red Bull Media House virality to stratospheric levels, and crafted digital strategy for USA's fastest growing news brand. Most recently, he was Chief of Staff to the CMO at ŌURA, a leading direct-to-consumer growth brand.

On the seed round and strategic appointments, Jae Lee , the CEO of Kempus says, "We have raised a total of $3M USD from Bithumb Korea to fulfill our mission to inspire positive change by empowering students to truly use their voice, and openly engage with their peers anonymously in a safe environment. We are also thrilled to have onboarded two strategic advisors to support Kempus' go-to-market strategy, and marketing initiatives in the United States. There is so much in store!"

Kempus (Be Unbound Pte. Ltd.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience—without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit www.kempus.com

