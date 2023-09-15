Kempus Stands in Solidarity with Maui Community, Donates to Maui Strong Wildfire Relief Efforts

News provided by

Kempus Inc

15 Sep, 2023, 13:09 ET

Kempus extends its mission of community support through a charitable donation to help the wildfire victims in Maui, Hawaii.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus, an online community where students can connect and discuss the university and early career experience anonymously, has made a charitable donation to Maui Strong, to help the affected people catastrophic wildfires that ravaged parts of Western Maui. This was as part of its commitment to community building beyond virtual walls.

The devastating wildfires were fueled by Hurricane Dora's winds in August 2023, resulting in an unprecedented tragedy. Claiming at least 114 lives, it became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Thousands of homes, businesses, and historical sites were destroyed, leaving survivors scrambling for basic necessities such as food, water, and housing.

Since launching in 2023, Kempus has become a valuable resource for students in terms of anonymous peer reviews, university experience sharing, and early career preparation. This initiative to help Maui's wildfire victims serves as an extension of Kempus' ongoing efforts to provide value to communities, both online and offline.

Jae Lee, the CEO of Kempus, spoke candidly about the disaster. "Needless to say, the wildfires shattered a community. No amount can replace lives lost or reverse the impact, but we at Kempus are proud to be a part of planting seeds for the future. Seeds that will hopefully grow into long-term recovery and hope for those affected in Maui."

Kempus encourages the general public to support the victims and the rebuilding process. In addition to Maui Strong, here are additional charities to which one can donate to help the affected people of Maui:

About Kempus

Kempus (Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience—without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. Additionally, the Kempus platform assists the student body with early career preparation, for further empowerment. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit www.kempus.com

Download Kempus on iOS: https://kempus.ai/ios-app
Download Kempus on Android: https://kempus.ai/android-app

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Kempus Inc

Also from this source

Kempus Partners with itdaa for Career-Focused Webinar Series to Empower International Students

Game On: Kempus Partners with the Oregon Ducks to Kickoff Football Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.