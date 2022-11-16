Ken Abramowitz Thought of the Week: Reckless National Security Strategy 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House recently released its 2022 National Security Strategy. The report emphasized challenges posed by China/Russia. It vowed to maintain America's competitive edge, and build a robust coalition with our allies. It highlighted inherent competition between Democracies and Dictatorships. Lost in these generalities were fifteen glaring deficiencies:

1) No mention of disastrous implications of botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

2) No acknowledgment that America is fighting three different enemies: authoritarian Reds (China, Russia, North Korea), Islamist Greens (Iran and Muslim Brotherhood, financed by Turkey/Qatar), and globalist Blues (UN, World Economic Forum, drug cartels).

3) No discussion on how to face Greens and Blues, although strategies to confront Reds are mentioned.

4) No discussion on how to confront Iran's leadership that controls three terror organizations that operate physical, cultural, and narco-terror groups worldwide.

5) No discussion about strengthening Abraham Accords

6) No mention of restoring fast-declining Constitutional rights of Americans to free speech and systemic discrimination against whites, Christians, and Jews.

7) Nothing about declining state of American education which today ranks 27th in the world, from 6th in 1990, according to a new OECD study.

8) No discussion of 'domestic terrorist' designation by DOJ of parents protesting our schools' controversial curriculum.

9) Nothing was proposed to ascertain origin of COVID-19.

10) Nothing was offered about need to enforce Monroe Doctrine of 1823 and protect Latin America from enemy invasion.

11) No discussion of handling existential threats posed by more than five million illegal migrants from 160 countries.

12) No analysis of existential threat to Israel from a Palestinian state on its border.

13) No mention existential threats facing Christians worldwide.

14) No emphasis need to fully arm Taiwan to deter China's illegal takeover.

15) No discussion of need to raise military spending 10% annually to offset inflation and upgrade capabilities.

This reckless report highlights the monumental incompetence of the Administration's national security team and the need to replace most of them. A responsible administration would never have published such a faulty National Security Strategy.

Ken Abramowitz, founder of savethewest.com, graduated from Harvard Business School (76) and is a threat analyst in healthcare/national security. He gives 100 national security speeches annually.

