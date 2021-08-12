Ken Burdick and David King Join VaxCare Board of Directors

Burdick and King join as VaxCare focuses on expanding its products and services, including its COVID-19 Assist and Mobile Hub , to more states across the country. VaxCare's service platform connects doctors to all recommended vaccines, so they can improve the health of their patients, and their practices. Their solution removes the up-front costs of vaccines and automates all parts of the management ecosystem — inventory, ordering, recording and billing — into a single touchpoint, all with the aim of reducing the barriers to these life-saving vaccines for physicians and their patients, regardless of circumstance.

"Ken and David both have decades of experience in healthcare, leading companies through expansive growth while delivering quality across all stakeholders. As we work to expand access to vaccines and close the gap on preventive care across the U.S., they will be invaluable partners," said VaxCare chief executive officer, Casey DeLoach.

Ken Burdick was named CEO of WellCare Health Plans in January 2015, and led the company in its mission to provide quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions for the company's members, providers and government customers. Ken joined WellCare as president, national health plans, in January 2014. He was promoted to president and chief operating officer in June 2014 and was named a member of the board of directors in December 2014. His long career in healthcare includes leading roles at Cigna, United Healthcare Group and Centene. He earned his bachelor's degree from Amherst College and a law degree from University of Connecticut.

"Ensuring that vaccines are available across the lifespan and despite barriers around coverage and access is critical to population health. VaxCare's innovation and partnership with primary care is a critical part of closing the gap on vaccines and I'm excited to be part of their expansion into new markets," said Burdick.

David King is an Operating Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, co-leading the firm's activities in the healthcare sector. As Chairman, CEO and President of Labcorp, he led its transformation from a pure-play U.S. testing laboratory into a leading global life sciences company, positioning it as a market leader in laboratory testing and global drug development. He received his bachelor's degree from Princeton University and his law degree from University of Pennsylvania.

"VaxCare's model transforms vaccine delivery for primary care and, taken to scale, can transform population health. The company's mission to optimize vaccine delivery has a direct impact on improving our healthcare system through better patient access to critical medicines, affordability, quality of care and innovation. I'm thrilled to be part of this important work," said King.

Vaccine inventory management and billing are well-documented challenges for medical practices, as a single lost vaccine dose can cost a practice $200. Practices typically lose between 8-15 percent of their bottom line on vaccines and administering nurses spend up to 30 minutes per day on vaccine-related manual work. A number of comprehensive analyses, including the US Vaccines National Strategic Plan, have identified these practice level issues as long-standing barriers to increasing immunization rates across the country.

About VaxCare

VaxCare is a healthcare technology company that builds better paths to care. The leading vaccine management solution, their service automates the ordering, inventory management and billing of vaccines for healthcare providers, ensuring they always have a ready supply of vaccines on hand. VaxCare removes the up-front costs and ongoing management of vaccine programs in the aim of providing better patient access and adherence.

