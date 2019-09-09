Ken Carroll, Co-Founder and Creative Director at IntegrisDesign, Leads New Engaging Series by Arival

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://Arival.Travel selected Ken Carroll to lead a new series dedicated to helping tourism companies succeed on the Web. The first question posed in the series, "How To Increase Website Conversions."

Ken Carroll's selection is mainly due to his success helping tourism-based companies reach higher levels of success. This success is primarily due to proven techniques he has developed over the last 20 years.

Thomas Cook, CEO of Witches Brew Tours stated, "If you are looking for a company to help optimize your Viator, Expedia, Facebook, and Google Ads, this is your solution. The team also creates solid-branding, develops a strategic marketing plan, and works toward understanding your business. Ken works closely with you to handle all your needs, and he even directed my videography. Success is not overnight, but since we've started with IntegrisDesign, our business has more than doubled! We are currently the largest grossing tour in Louisiana for our Vertical (according to Viator). After helping Witches Brew Tours, Ken and I teamed up to build another business in Murphy, NC. Within two years, the business has grown from $300,000 to a 1MM business. I think the best part is he is also someone in which to collaborate and build a model that works. The plan is always adapting."

IntegrisDesign's Approach Is A Combination of a Marketing Whistleblower, Educator, and Grassroots Marketing

Ken expresses a deep concern for small businesses trying to grasp what helps them versus what is ineffective. Several years ago, he wrote a short book titled, "Over The Bull" to address some of these concerns and since has helped a multitude of businesses escape the gravity of inadequate solutions.

About IntegrisDesign

IntegrisDesign is a US-owned and operated company with a footprint across the Continental United States & Hawaii. Ken & April Carroll founded it together with a simple mission: To help small businesses reach their potential. IntegrisDesign's services include goal-centric marketing that provides consultation, strategic planning, social media marketing, email marketing, Google Ads, GSUITE management, web development, videography, and more. Learn more at https://integrisdesign.com.

Ken Carroll, certified in 4 Adobe Apps, is also an active member of SEMPO, and has won numerous awards for design and marketing in his career.

