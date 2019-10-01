Ken Collins Elected President of Beauty Industry West

Collins is following in the footsteps of many outstanding leaders. The past President of BIW, Brittney Strickland, Regional Account Manager at Clariant, has over a decade of experience working in the Personal Care industry. During that time, she worked for a leading global raw material supplier and in marking, product management, and sales for a worldwide distributor.

Under Strickland's guidance, BIW's education efforts included presentations on such diverse topics as The Rules Governing Cannabis-Derived Ingredients in Cosmetics and Building Customer Trust in an Era of Counterfeiting. Members of the association also heard from industry leaders such as Nicolas Bijan, House of Bijan, and Michael R. Hawley, President and General Manager, NOTE Cosmetics.

Giving back to the community is a big part of BIW. The association works closely with the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) by providing scholarships to students. The association also raises funds for community organizations like Para Los Niños.

BIW's relationship with FIDM reaches beyond scholarships. The association helps facilitate an internship program for qualified students. The program combines academic training with employment in fields related to the student's course of study. The objective is to provide the student with a practical application of their education.

BIW was established in 1990 by a group of industry leaders, including Robert and Suzanne Grayson and Lynn Ludlam. The association educates and provides resources for companies and entrepreneurs looking to develop their own personal care and beauty brand. Through BIW membership, individuals develop relationships that led to product development, manufacturing, and distribution options.

Adcraft Labels is a recognized leader in the label and flexible packaging industry. The company is a winner of numerous awards for innovation, craftsmanship, and stunning designs. With their introduction of the first digital-hybrid press of its kind and their proprietary JetFlex Technology™ workflow, Adcraft has removed all barriers to creating beautifully embellished, award-winning labels.

