Ken Cron appointed executive advisor to Peeking Duck Studios

Ken Cron appointed executive advisor to Web3 native game developer Peeking Duck Studios

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peeking Duck Studios (http://peekingduck.io/), a native web3 game developer founded by industry veterans, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Ken Cron as executive advisor. Mr. Cron is a leader and pioneer in the video game industry, with an impressive track record of building both private and public game companies that he has led throughout his career.

During his tenure as Chairman and CEO of Vivendi Universal Games from 2001 to 2004, which included Blizzard Entertainment, he oversaw the launch of the genre defining World of Warcraft and oversaw legendary brands such as Starcraft and Diablo. In addition, Mr. Cron was Chairman of Midway Games, a NYSE company, from 2004 to 2007. He was also Chairman and CEO of Uproar Games, a NASDAQ company that he co-founded.

Mr. Cron is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coin Operated Group, a web3 holding company, as well as Executive Chairman of Cool Cats Group (https://www.coolcatsnft.com). In addition, Ken has been an advisor to the board of directors of Animoca Brands since 2020, and in October of this year closed a strategic investment and partnership with Animoca for Cool Cats Group. Ken also serves as an advisor to ImmutableX.

Peeking Duck Studios, as a newly formed web3 gaming studio, will be releasing their first game in early Q3 of 2023. "It is a great privilege to announce that Ken Cron has become our executive advisor and will be providing insight, guidance and direction to all aspects of our gaming studio," said Sinjin Jung, founder and lead game designer for Peeking Duck Studios. "It's truly amazing to have access to someone who has done it all in the gaming industry, but also continues to be so cutting edge. It brings a great deal of validation and value to our pioneering efforts as a native web3 game studio." Mr. Cron's roles in Coin Operated Group, Animoca Brands and the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats, provides him with singular insight into the progress of web3 today. "I continue to be impressed with Lukasz, Danny and Sinjin, who have extensive experience in game development, open economy design and branding. I believe Peeking Duck is onto something special for web3, with the founders' dedication to a vision that is edgy, but will be executed in a unique and inclusive manner." said Ken Cron.

About Peeking Duck Studios

Led by gaming industry veterans, Studio Head Lukasz Drozdek, Head Producer Danny Pisano, and Lead Game Designer Sinjin David Jung, Peeking Duck Studios is a fully native web3 video game developer. Guided by executive advisor Ken Cron, former CEO of Vivendi Entertainment (Blizzard) and current executive chairman of Cool Cats group.

Peeking Duck Studios is a pioneer in designing 'Win-2-Earn' games that integrate NFT, esports game design and in-game guild management within a sustainable open economy model. We develop IP for gaming, fashion and stories that are web3 native.

My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend, MAYG.io, is the studio's first title and has privately released our first vertical slice in October 2022 and will launch in open beta on June 1st, 2023.

