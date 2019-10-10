Ken Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, ranks among Association for Talent Development's 2019 BEST Award winners

CAMAS, Wash., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, founded by legendary investor Ken Fisher, has been honored with a 2019 BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD) and ranks 35th among organizations worldwide. ATD is the world's largest talent development association, spanning more than 120 countries and all industry sectors.

The ATD BEST Award recognizes organizations that leverage talent development as a strategic business objective to achieve enterprise-wide success. To win the BEST Award, Fisher Investments' learning and development practices were evaluated and recognized for demonstrating excellence in the following areas:

Talent development has an enterprise-wide role

Learning has value in the organization's culture

Learning links individual and organizational performance

Senior leadership is invested in talent development and performance initiatives

"The BEST Award is an exciting honor that names us among the top companies in the world for employee training and development," said Fisher Investments Executive Chairman and Founder, Ken Fisher. "It recognizes our firm's strong culture of learning; we're dedicated to providing employees with the right training to help them succeed and grow rewarding Fisher careers."

"To be named as one of ATD's BEST Award-winning organizations and rank 35th among other top companies is a prestigious recognition," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Ken Fisher has always said our employees are our most important asset, and we make it a priority to provide impactful training programs and resources to support their career development and lifelong learning."

Fisher Investments is one of 59 2019 BEST Award winners. The complete list can be viewed at https://www.td.org/magazines/td-magazine/atds-2019-best-award-winners-revealed.

About Fisher Investments and Ken Fisher

Founded by Ken Fisher in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of Sept. 30, 2019, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $112 billion in assets—over $67 billion for North American private investors, over $35 billion for institutional investors and over $9 billion for European private investors. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business units, the Institutional Group, the US Private Client Group, the 401(k) Solutions Group and the Private Client Group International, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. The clients of Fisher Investments and its affiliates include over 175 large institutions, over 65,000 high net worth individuals and over 350 small business 401k plans. Founder Ken Fisher is a contributor to more than a dozen of publications globally, including USA Today, Financial Times, Nikkei, Caixin and others. Ken Fisher has also authored 11 books on finance and investing including four New York Times bestsellers. Along with his financial articles, Ken Fisher often appears for interviews on prominent news networks like Fox News, Bloomberg and Yahoo! Finance.

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Related Links

http://www.fi.com

