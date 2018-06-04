The two auto giants were established in Utah just two years apart: Ken Garff in 1932 and Henry Day in 1934.

"We have no plans for a reduction in force," said Garff, whose company was ranked eighth largest dealership group based in the country by Automotive News. "Instead, we see growth opportunities as we combine strengths and services of both companies to benefit our customers."

Henry Day Ford will change its name to Ken Garff West Valley Ford and will provide customers with GarffCare, the AdvantageCare pre-paid vehicle maintenance package and more vehicle options.

"We are excited to join teams and continue to bring excellent service to our customers," said Winston Bennion, general manager at Ken Garff West Valley Ford. "The West Valley community is wonderful, and we will continue to deliver the excellent service they have received from Henry Day's team.

"Our teams are all still in place, so customers can continue receiving superior service they've always expected."

The Day family is stepping away from the business.

About Ken Garff Enterprises

Ken Garff founded his automotive business in downtown Salt Lake in the year 1932 upon principles of honesty, integrity and personalized customer service. Ken was extremely community oriented and best known for his personal dealings with customers.

Ken's legacy lives on, as the Ken Garff Automotive Group has over 50 stores throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada and California. The brand slogan, "We Hear You," demonstrates the Ken Garff Automotive Group's commitment to providing an exceptional experience to each customer.

Media Contact

Tim Brown

tim@candidcom.com

801.557.1466 c

Jenna Davis – Communications Manager

Ken Garff Automotive Group

jennad@kengarff.com

801-906-3464

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ken-garff-buys-henry-day-ford-300658696.html

SOURCE Ken Garff Automotive Group