Ken Kladouris Featured As Contributing Writer to Wellbeing Magazine

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Ken Kladouris has just published his first article with Wellbeing Magazine, making this the first international media outlet he has contributed to. Wellbeing Magazine is a digital health and lifestyle publication containing informative and inspiring articles about the foods we eat, how to look after our body and mind as well as creating a happy home and working environment. Passionate about serving others, Ken actively shares information through thoughtful articles that are designed to help men and women navigate their journeys with intention via a distinct selection of media outlets. Over the last decade, Ken has sought to blend mindfulness with his career in the financial industry. He has completed several intensive studies and trainings on meditation, self-awareness and human behavior which have become focal points in the content he provides for his followers. His expertise has also led to the production of his own YouTube channel, which will be officially released in the upcoming weeks. His new article for Wellbeing Magazine can be accessed HERE.

"Having the ability to pay it forward is priceless – I value the opportunity to share the knowledge I have gained through extensive study in order to help others live their lives by design." –Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

