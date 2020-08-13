Ken Macias Joins The Pun Group

Macias' forty-plus years as a CPA saw him launch a successful firm that grew to become a top 80 and one of the fastest growing CPA firms in the nation. After a successful buyout from his partners in 2015 at what is now called MGO, Macias left the firm and turned to consulting work. A change in course brought him back full-fold into the industry in 2018, joining Southern California-based LSL CPAs and Advisors.

Following his exit from LSL, Ken sought a new partnership more aligned with his professional objectives.

"Ken is a luminary in the accounting sector," says The Pun Group's Managing Partner, Kenneth H. Pun. "His reputation for successfully managing complex accounting challenges for public agencies is well-known throughout the industry. We're thrilled that Ken has joined our firm and excited about our ability to expand the depth and scope of our services to our government clients."

Macias will play a key role in The Pun Group's government accounting, assurance, and advisory practice, including litigation support for clients. His expertise further augments the firm's success navigating complicated accounting and advisory scenarios for governments and municipalities.

For Macias' part, the decision to partner with The Pun Group was based on his reservoir of government experience and relationships. "I always felt there was a need for a quality government professional CPA firm," explains Macias. "I view government audits as positive evaluations of the implementation of public policies. Only experienced, multiple skilled CPAs can achieve this view and effectively be part of the control function for the public."

Ken's professional accomplishments include appointment to various national and state accounting and auditing related positions, including AICPA Board and the AICPA Auditing Standards Board. Ken was also appointed to the prominent AICPA Group of 100 and the newly formed Diversity Commission, demonstrating recognition by his peers as one of the Top 100 CPAs in the nation.

As one of the fastest growing independent public accounting and advisory firms in the southwest United States, The Pun Group provides a big firm experience with small firm values. With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, The Pun Group's expert accounting, advisory, and assurance services support commercial and tax-exempt organizations, with special expertise serving clients in the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, entertainment and gaming, government, nonprofit, and cannabis sectors.

