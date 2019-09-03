Ken Shamrock Returns to IMPACT Wrestling on Sept. 5-6 in Las Vegas; Press Conference Set for Sept. 6 at Las Vegas Fight Shop

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Wrestling welcomes back the promotion's first-ever World Champion, Ken Shamrock, on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6, at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Known as "The World's Most Dangerous Man," Shamrock's return comes on the heels of a very personal social media war with IMPACT Wrestling superstar Moose, who is former NFL offensive lineman. The two have gone back and forth on Twitter with Moose accusing Shamrock of trying to stay relevant, while Shamrock has extended an invitation to his Valor Bare Knuckle pay-per-view event on Sept. 21 in North Dakota.

Shamrock and Moose will speak with the media at 12 p.m. PT Friday, Sept. 6, to address their bitter feelings and future battles. The press conference (open to the public) will be held at the Las Vegas Fight Shop (7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) in the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. Several former NFL players also will be attending through IMPACT Wrestling's partnership with the NFL Alumni Association.

Shamrock, who captured the World Championship at the inaugural IMPACT show in 2002, had a legendary mixed martial arts career including induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas with television tapings for the flagship weekly show IMPACT!, featuring all the top IMPACT Wrestling stars and Knockouts, including World Champion Brian Cage, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, plus Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Michael Elgin, Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards, among others.

"IMPACT Wrestling is excited to welcome back one of our original competitors," said Scott D'Amore, Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling. "Ken Shamrock is a huge part of our history. We all look forward to seeing what happens when this combat sports legend steps back into an IMPACT Wrestling ring."

The war of words between Shamrock and Moose is expected to hit a boiling point when the two cross-sport athletes finally meet face-to-face in Las Vegas.

"It's an honor and privilege for the Fight Shop to host the IMPACT Wrestling press conference," said Dan Rafferty, Fight Shop manager. "We can't wait to have Ken Shamrock and Moose in the store. We just hope both monsters stay in line and keep the violence in the ring."

Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling's television tapings on Sept. 5-6 in Las Vegas start at just $20 and are available at www.IMPACTWrestling.com, www.EventBrite.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and www.SamsTownLV.com. Two-day event packages and Titanium tickets are available. Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, with the action starting both nights at 6 p.m.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 20 for Bound For Glory at the Odeum Expo Center just outside Chicago, IL. Tickets are already on sale at www.IMPACTWrestling.com.

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world's largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Pursuit Channel and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

