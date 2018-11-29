Ken Toombs to join PA Consulting to lead its Americas team

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Toombs will join PA Consulting, the global innovation and transformation consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, as leader of the Americas. Starting in early January 2019, Ken will lead PA's successful Americas business and oversee our team of experts in Boston, New York, Princeton, Denver, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. As well as leading PA in the Americas, Ken will have global responsibility for PA's healthcare, life sciences, and energy and utilities sectors, and will join the company's Board.

PA has helped US clients to adapt and transform to changing market dynamics and achieve enduring results for more than 40 years, and the Americas continue to be a key region for PA. PA is committed to its clients in the Americas and has ambitious growth plans. PA's team supports major innovations such as Virgin Hyperloop One's reinvention of transportation, Vistra Energy's development of the world's biggest battery, and the American College of Chest Physicians' development of a cloud-based analytics platform to improve pulmonary medicine and meet its members' research and analytics needs.

Ken will join PA from Infosys, where he led the global consulting team of around 3,000 consultants in 20 countries. Prior to Infosys, Ken was with Capgemini, where he was CEO of its US consulting business. Earlier in his career, Ken held senior roles at IBM/PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Alan Middleton, CEO of PA Consulting, says: "We are delighted to have secured Ken's appointment and welcome him to PA. He is a highly regarded industry leader, with over three decades of experience supporting global clients find opportunity from complexity and deliver enduring results. His outstanding track record and his world-class leadership skills made him the stand-out candidate following an extensive and rigorous search process. He will lead PA's strong Americas management team to accelerate our growth, identify great talent at all levels, build our brand and bring our clients' new and ingenious opportunities to grow. At PA we believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. We're looking forward to working with Ken to bring our clients continuing success in the Americas."

Ken Toombs, leader of the Americas at PA Consulting, says: "I'm delighted to be joining PA Consulting. I have worked for over 30 years in mainstream management consulting, so I know the industry inside-out. PA is unique in the market for its focus on innovation and its reputation for converting brilliant ideas into enduring business results. PA is uniquely placed to offer clients ingenious solutions to the challenges of global technology disruption and I am excited to be part of this team. My decision to join PA was based on PA's market leading reputation, the strong cultural fit and a shared purpose in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future."

Ken's appointment follows PA's October 2018 acquisition of Essential Design, a Boston-based innovation strategy and product design agency. PA also recently acquired We Are Friday, a specialist digital service design and engineering agency, Sparkler, a global digital customer insight and strategy consultancy, and expanded its digital team with the creation of up to 400 jobs in Belfast, Northern Ireland to support clients around the world. These investments build on PA's consulting platform of more than 2,600 specialists in consumer, defence and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics. PA operates globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf.

