Ken Turner Joins Crest Hill Advisors as a Senior Advisor

-- Will Focus on DoD Spectrum Management Issues –

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Hill Advisors LLC is pleased to announce that Ken Turner, a trained engineer and technology policy expert who spent more than 35 years working on spectrum matters in the Department of Defense, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Ken began his career at the U.S. Air Force working on communications, navigation, and identification capabilities for aircraft systems, moving on to support the development and deployment of national security satellite systems. He then spent more than two decades working on spectrum issues in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, where he also represented the Department in ITU, NATO, and bilateral negotiations.

"Ken's background as a recognized expert at the Department of Defense has given him unrivaled experience in, and understanding of, spectrum management issues from the perspective of the Department and the military services. He will be able to provide Crest Hill clients unique insight into DoD's approach to spectrum issues and invaluable guidance on how to work with the Department and services on spectrum management," said Scott Blake Harris, Managing Partner of Crest Hill Advisors.

"After spending virtually my entire career at the Department of Defense, I am thrilled to be joining the seasoned and growing team at Crest Hill Advisors. I look forward to sharing my understanding of the complexities of DoD spectrum management and technology procurement with Crest Hill's clients," said Mr. Turner.

Crest Hill Advisors LLC is a Washington, DC consulting firm focusing on technology, telecommunications, and energy regulation and policy. It has a particular focus on spectrum, space, cybersecurity, cloud policy, artificial intelligence and energy and sustainability issues.

SOURCE Crest Hill Advisors LLC