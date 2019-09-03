Kenai Silver Salmon Derby Aims to Raise Awareness About Riverbank Protection

KENAI, Ala., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to educate the public on protection of river banks and other riparian zones in the City of Kenai, The Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center and the City of Kenai are hosting the Third Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby. The family-friendly fishing tournament will run from September 13th through September 16th, and September 20th through September 22nd.

Named "The World's Most Responsible Fishing Tournament," the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby is a new kind of fishing tournament that reduces selective fishing practices that lead to catch-and-release injuries which compromise the health of the silver salmon population in the Kenai River. Net proceeds will be donated to the Kenai Community Foundation to support management and protection of river banks and other riparian zones in the City of Kenai.

"Fishing is an integral part of Kenai's culture and heritage," says Paul Ostrander, City Manager for the City of Kenai. "We invite members of the community to take part in this truly Alaskan experience while also contributing to conservation efforts that support wild salmon populations."

For fisherman of all types and ages, the day is usually filled with smiles, high-fives, and coolers filled with silver salmon.

Local businesses have been an integral part of The Kenai Silver Derby and have generously contributed to the cause. Sponsors include Three Bears, Phillip Scales, Sportsman's Warehouse, Main Street Tap & Grill, Buckets Sports Grill, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Country Foods IGA, the Odom Corporation, Northrim Bank, and Bluetick Inc.

The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a Magic Weight that is randomly drawn at the end of each derby day. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes.

The daily prize is awarded to the registered participant with a fish whose weight is closest to the daily Magic Weight. All daily entries, regardless of daily winner status, are eligible to win the overall Magic Weight prize, which will be selected at the conclusion of the final day of the Derby.

To register for the daily derby prize at the Weigh-In Station, ticket-holding participants should bring their fish to the Weigh-In Station at Three Bears in Kenai between the hours of 8:00am to 8:30pm on Friday and Saturday of the event and 9:00am to 7:30pm on Sunday.

The Derby Entry fee is $10 for one day, or $50 for the entire Derby. Tickets are available starting September 3rd and can be picked up at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center , Three Bears , and Sportsman's Warehouse .

To learn more about the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, visit www.KenaiSilverSalmonDerby.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenaiSilverSalmonDerby/ .

