Kenai to Kenya: Alaska Spine Center's Non-Profit Foundation Performs Free Spine Surgeries in Africa

KENAI PENINSULA, Ala., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenai Spine, a regional spine center based in Alaska, is bringing the most advanced spine surgery capabilities to opposite sides of the planet, from Alaska to Africa.

Dr. Craig Humphreys, spine surgeon, and his Kenai Spine team in Kenya. Dr. Craig Humphreys travels from Kenai, Alaska to Kenya to provide free spine surgeries through the Carolyn Jane Foundation.

Over the past 8 years, spine surgeon Dr. Craig Humphreys and his spine team at Kenai Spine have brought advanced spine surgery including artificial disc replacement, minimally invasive surgery and O-arm surgical navigation to Alaskans. And over the same period, the Kenai Spine surgical team has made annual trips to Kenya, Africa to perform nearly 100 free spine surgeries on those who would otherwise not have access to such advanced spine care.

Initially, Kenai Spine provided all the funds to start the non-profit foundation as part of a Christian-based medical mission. Now, the Carolyn Jane Foundation has developed a sustainable partnership with CURE International Kenya to train local Kenyan orthopedic surgeons in spine to provide spine surgeries at their hospital in Kijabe, Kenya.

Local companies such as Back Bay Medical and Cooperative Perfusion Services of Alaska have donated instrumentation and cell saver equipment in addition to sending volunteers each trip to effectively teach the CURE Kenya Operating Room staff. Mizuho has recently donated a spine table, while Medtronic has donated instrumentation through a Grant given to the Carolyn Jane Foundation. Lastly, local medical hospitals have generously donated much needed supplies. Through a medical company named Meditech Spine, Dr. Humphreys with other medical professionals have developed the CURE Plate used in spinal surgeries. Proceeds from the CURE Plate go back to CURE International Kenya.

"Today, access to spine surgery is a major factor in helping people overcome injury and problems that deprive children and adults from living a fulfilled life," explains Dr. Humphreys. "In remote areas, an accident causing spinal injury can mean life or death." The Carolyn Jane Foundation brings hope to finding more permanent solutions to African communities.

The foundation is named in memory of Dr. Humphreys' mother who was an elementary school teacher in the Anchorage School District for over 25 years. Carolyn Jane Humphreys had few resources yet transformed the lives of many local children, especially Alaskan Native children who moved to Anchorage from remote villages. As a reading specialist, her patience and compassion enabled her students to be successful at a young age.

Over the last 8 years, the Carolyn Jane Foundation team has collaborated with CURE Kenya to develop the first CURE Spinal Program. Together with the CURE Kenya team, particularly, Dr. Joseph Theuri, Medical Director and Lead Surgeon, Carolyn Jane hopes to gather resources and develop insight to build a sustainable spine program for African Communities. The African Intercontinental Church, (AIC), in conjunction with CURE Kenya is providing a piece of property, so that the Carolyn Jane Foundation can build a Fellowship and Visiting Faculty Building to house future Spine Surgeons and Spine Fellows along with their families to continue to grow the Spine Program.

Endowments and gifts advance the Carolyn Jane mission, through an all-volunteer clinical staff. More information about the non-profit 501c3 Carolyn Jane Foundation, and ways medical technology companies can help provide support, can be found at CarolynJane.org. More information about the Kenai Spine mission trips to Kenya can be found at KenaiSpineGivesBack.com.

