Kenaz Expands Global Webtoon IP Strategy Across Production, Distribution, and Creator Platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenaz Co., Ltd., an independent webtoon intellectual property (IP) holder and studio, said it will accelerate its global growth strategy in 2026 by expanding an integrated webtoon ecosystem that spans content production, international distribution, and creator development.

Kenaz operates as a full-spectrum webtoon company, combining original IP creation with global distribution and talent incubation. The company manages a large-scale production system supported by hundreds of creative professionals and a portfolio of several hundred exclusive webtoon IPs, enabling the simultaneous release of multiple titles across genres and platforms.

The company's content portfolio covers romance, romance fantasy, action, and boys' love (BL) genres, serving both female- and male-oriented audiences. Kenaz has produced a number of titles that have gained recognition in overseas markets, particularly across Asia and Europe. In addition to original works, the company collaborates with partners in publishing, gaming, and screen adaptations to adapt well-known novel and drama IPs into vertical-scroll webtoons designed for global digital audiences.

International distribution is a core pillar of Kenaz's growth strategy. The company distributes its webtoons across more than 30 countries and over 100 platforms, supported by hundreds of overseas licensing agreements. Japan remains a key market, where Kenaz titles are available on leading platforms such as Piccoma, LINE Manga, and Mecha Comic. In Europe, the company has expanded its presence through partnerships with platforms in France and other major markets, particularly for romance and BL genres.

In 2025, Kenaz is further strengthening its position as a global content supplier by expanding distribution partnerships with major technology platforms. The company is an exclusive content provider for Apple Books' "Tateyomi Manga" section and is building a pipeline designed to extend successful IPs into additional digital formats and services. By maintaining control over both content creation and distribution, Kenaz aims to maximize the long-term value of each franchise.

Beyond content production and distribution, Kenaz is investing in the next generation of creators through its global Webtoon Academy and creator platform, KIPhub. Over the past several years, the company has trained more than 2,000 aspiring creators across Asia and Europe through partnerships with educational institutions and cultural organizations. Recent initiatives include webtoon academies in France and creator exchange programs linking European and Asian markets.

"Our strategy is to build a sustainable global webtoon ecosystem, not just individual hits," said Woojae Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Kenaz. "By combining IP creation, global distribution, and creator development, we aim to connect stories and talent across markets in a scalable and long-term way."

Kenaz said its global expansion is supported by a government-backed export promotion program operated by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, which is supporting the company's international growth initiatives.

