Kenco Bucket Trucks releases first ever Know Your "Roll"™ guide for oversize/overweight load transportation industry

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenco Bucket Trucks compiled and distributed their Know Your "Roll"™ guide of best practices to be used as a tool to assist and continually educate individuals on transport teams. There are countless situations that can arise on oversize and/or overweight transports, especially in these uncertain times. These guidelines are an effort to streamline common variables for both uniformed and civilian escorts assigned to a project.

Kenco Bucket Trucks Business Development Executive, Randy Starnes, spearheaded the development of the guide.

Kenco Bucket Trucks created Know Your "Roll"™ to be used as a tool to assist and educate individuals on oversize loads. Tweet this

"The bottom line is, oversize and overweight transports are safer, more efficient and more successful when everyone knows their role," said Starnes. "Working in business development for over 30 years and the transportation industry for over 15 years, I've seen when projects don't go according to plan because everyone isn't following through on their designated responsibilities. And with COVID-19 on everyone's minds, having a safety-first mindset is now more important than ever."

In the oversize/overweight transportation industry, one slip up can have costly consequences. Kenco Bucket Trucks Founder and President, Kenny Mungle, explained, "Our company was founded and cultivated on the belief that safety is the number one priority. Part of being safe is having a thorough understanding of how your responsibilities fit into the bigger picture."

Know Your "Roll" gives civilian and uniformed escorts suggestions as to what they could do to further support a safe and efficient transport. For example, Kenco recommends a pre-trip meeting before departure. This helps ensure everyone on the project is aware of the route and any hard turns or maneuvers that must be made. Additional information specific to the type of escort is also available, including what the height pole car's role is and the officer count rule of thumb.

"Everything we're sharing in this groundbreaking, industry-first guide is meant as recommendations for our colleagues in the industry," said Starnes. "Kenco is a group of professionals striving with everything we have to help make our industry safer for those in it, as well as those assisting us and the motoring public."

The guide has already started to circulate amongst pilot car companies and uniformed escorts across the United States. It has been met with excitement and praise from all, including Deputy Sheriff, Joe Danna. He said, "I see hundreds of hours and thought behind the idea and leading to the final product. I will keep a copy on my bike at all times."

Kenco's ultimate goal with the release of Know Your "Roll" was this exactly. Starnes explained, "We simply wanted to create a pocket-sized guide that could be referenced from time-to-time to help promote increased safety and awareness."

You can request your free copy of Kenco Bucket Trucks' Know Your "Roll" guide by visiting https://go.highloads.com/knowyourroll

About Kenco Bucket Trucks

Kenco Bucket Trucks—known for their purple bucket truck transport support services—was founded over two decades ago to specifically serve the high load and oversize cargo transport market. Kenco's sole mission is to deliver safe, efficient transport for oversize cargo by handling aerial obstructions and roadside obstacles, providing route survey and planning services along the transport route, and working with local authorities and utility companies to ensure that the transport route causes minimal disruptions for the community and cargo owner. Learn more at highloads.com.

SOURCE Kenco Bucket Trucks