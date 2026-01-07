KENCREST APPLAUDS REMOVAL OF LIFETIME CAP ON ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY, EXPANDING ACCESS AND INDEPENDENCE FOR PENNSYLVANIANS

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KenCrest commends the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for approving a waiver amendment that eliminates the $10,000 lifetime cap on Assistive Technology, a limitation in effect since the 1990s and no longer reflected the costs or complexities of current technology.

Under the approved changes, the Consolidated Waiver replaces the lifetime cap with a $3,000 fiscal-year limit, with the ability for participants to request a variance when Assistive Technology needs exceed that amount. In addition, the lifetime cap is being fully removed for Assistive Technology under the Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS) Waivers, with the exception of generators, since Assistive Technology is included in the annual waiver service limit for both waivers.

"This is a meaningful and overdue step forward for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Pennsylvania," said Aurora Kripa, CEO of KenCrest. "Assistive Technology is essential to independence, safety, and quality of life. Removing this lifetime cap opens the door for people to access the tools they need as technology evolves and their needs change. We are proud to have played a role in keeping this issue visible and advancing solutions that reflect real life."

KenCrest has been a lead provider advocate on this issue, working closely with legislators and state officials to elevate the impact of Assistive Technology through hands-on demonstrations and policy conversations. In 2024 and 2025, KenCrest hosted advocacy events at its SMART Home, bringing together policymakers, including Representatives Joseph Ciresi and Joe Hohenstein, along with leaders from the Office of Developmental Programs, to highlight how technology supports community living and independence.

The waiver amendment is expected to significantly expand access to Assistive Technology that supports independence, safety, and quality of life—benefiting individuals, families, and the broader disability community across the Commonwealth.

About KenCrest

Founded in 1905, KenCrest is a nonprofit leader providing person-centered, community-based services and living supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut. With a 120-year legacy, KenCrest is recognized for advancing inclusion, innovation, and systems change.

