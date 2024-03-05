Kendago achieves 2024 Google Premier Partner status for ranking in the top 3% of advertisers globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google announces its 2024 Premier Partners Program, selecting Kendago for the second year in a row.

Kendago is a leading digital marketing powerhouse that develops and scales direct-to-consumer brands. Featured in case studies for their exceptional work, their team of experts is at the forefront of a digital revolution in online advertising. The company partners with DTC brands, ranging from wellness to e-commerce, including fitness goliath Vshred.com. Kendago doesn't intend to stop there, they continue to expand their creative and technical capabilities and departments to take on diverse projects and groundbreaking products. To explore more about Kendago, you can visit their website at: https://www.kendago.com/

Kendago's advertising on Google for two decades has been a breeding ground for success. As the top channel it is, Google is abundant with capabilities in customer acquisition and unique placements that can't be found across other Tier 1 networks. This allows Kendago to reach users at their optimal maturity point of buying, without unnecessary disruption of their time online.

Adam Feldman, Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success at Kendago says: "Achieving Premier Partner Status could not have been possible without closely coordinated work with our Google colleagues who are there to ensure that we are equipped to make the most out of Google's ads platform and all it has to offer for performance marketing."

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. Kendago has been named a 2024 Premier Partner, which means:

They're among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth.

They're listed on the Google Partners directory , which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like Kendago on their own dedicated page.

They also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

About Google Partners

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Kendago is a leading digital marketing group specializing in developing and scaling DTC brands globally. Established in 2006, Kendago is well-known in the direct-to-customer realm for its creativity, and exceptional marketing tools and capabilities, allowing them to manage cross–platform 7-figure daily budgets, including on Facebook, Google, TikTok, SNAP, and more.

