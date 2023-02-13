Kendago Ranked #1 by Google on YouTube Shorts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTube has been a leader in video entertainment trends since their inception in 2005. This remains true with the introduction of YouTube Shorts, which focus on vertical videos at a maximum length of 60 seconds.

Each year Google hosts their Video Champions event, highlighting the latest developments and video trends on the platform. YouTube Shorts were all the buzz, placing Kendago front and center for their breakthrough success.

According to Google, they were able to increase media budgets by 57%, while maintaining the same return on investment (ROI).

Additional results included a 48% increase in click through rate (CTR) and a 40% decrease in cost per click (CPC).

Kendago's CEO, Rafi Magen, contributes the success with YouTube Shorts to their proprietary AdTech, advanced campaign management, creative storytelling, and dynamic video content.



