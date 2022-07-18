Kendall Hunt and Beyond Labz Partner to Offer Custom Lab Manuals With Integrated Virtual Labs

Interactive virtual labs maximize student engagement and reinforce subject matter, revolutionizing science learning

PROVO, Utah., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Hunt Publishing and Beyond Labz LLC announced a strategic partnership to bring together lab manuals and interactive labs.

Beyond Labz provides a virtual lab engine that delivers the most open and accurate science lab simulations on the market. Using Beyond Labz's simulations, students are free to make the choices and decisions that they would confront in an actual laboratory setting and, in turn, experience the resulting consequences. The flexibility of the Beyond Labz allows for full experiment customization to meet course and instructor-specific needs. Given that Kendall Hunt Is the leader in custom educational publishing, this strategic partnership between Beyond Labz and Kendall Hunt is a natural fit.

As a complete learning tool, Beyond Labz offers learning management system integration with autograding, standard experimental procedures aligned to common textbooks, and academic integrity monitoring. The realism and open-ended structure of the Beyond Labz simulations can be implemented to reinforce concepts covered in a course, to help students visualize scientific principles, and to develop students' scientific curiosity and critical thinking.

Kendall Hunt's robust library of science content, extensive customization options, and consultative approach combined with Beyond Labz's open-ended science simulations product present a powerful, tailored learning package. Instructors will be able to quickly and easily support courses with resources that are level appropriate, academically rigorous, and student friendly.

David Tart, Vice President, Kendall Hunt Publishing, Higher Education Division said: "Kendall Hunt's strategic partnership with Beyond Labz continues to build on our proud 78-year history of providing quality, affordable, and custom-tailored content and instructional technology to instructors. Whether a science lab course is taught traditionally or virtually, Kendall Hunt now has the ability to fully customize the lab course experience based on how an individual instructor and/or school prefers to teach and administer a course."

Beyond Labz co-founder Brent Taggart said: "We're genuinely excited to have Kendall Hunt using our authoring and configuration tools to integrate lab simulations directly into their custom lab manuals, providing students with immediate and unlimited access to realistic, fully topic-aligned experiments, and maximizing engagement and learning."

Kendall Hunt Publishing, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, is a dynamic provider of quality educational products and services. Utilizing a collaborative, solutions-based approach, Kendall Hunt partners with educators to develop affordable content tailored to meet students' needs. Through a combination of superior service, innovative technology applications and an exceptional content library, Kendall Hunt delivers proven results for both educators and students. Visit us at www.kendallhunt.com to learn more.

