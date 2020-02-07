Kendall Hunt Publishing Company Acquires Paradigm Education Solutions

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Hunt Publishing Company, a proven leader in academic publishing, announced today it has completed the purchase of Paradigm Publishing, LLC (dba Paradigm Education Solutions). Paradigm is one of the nation's leading post-secondary providers of print and digital learning solutions for computer technology, health careers, business technology and career development.

Paradigm Publishing, LLC will continue to operate under the Paradigm Education Solutions name and maintain its office in Minneapolis. This acquisition will allow Kendall Hunt to more effectively and efficiently serve the needs of both traditional and post-traditional students in the higher education market. The content and technology being acquired will enhance Kendall Hunt's current capabilities with the addition of programs such as health careers and certification courses.

Family owned and operated for over 75 years, Kendall Hunt has over 8,000 print and digital titles providing quality educational products and services in several markets, including K-12 and Catholic Publishing in addition to Higher Education.

"We recognize that the post-secondary market is evolving and are excited to broaden our offering to the individual looking for non-traditional career development," said Chad Chandlee, president and chief operating officer. "Our company was built on the premise of need identification and creating custom solutions to meet those requests. This acquisition allows both companies to benefit from each other's successes by combining premier content with innovative new platforms that meet the needs of today's students."

Paradigm's courseware prepares students to acquire the requisite digital literacy skills and career knowledge needed to enter the workforce, reskill, upskill and succeed as professionals. Their Cirrus™ platform reimagines how these skills are taught and learned, delivering a comprehensive, personalized and seamless learning experience in a 100 percent cloud-based environment. Paradigm also offers effective resources that help hard-to-employ populations find rewarding and stable work under the JIST Career Solutions brand.

"I'm proud of the extraordinary work done by the Paradigm team, in particular, their development and launch of the Cirrus™ digital learning environment," said Eric Cantor, chief executive officer at Paradigm Education Solutions. "I am confident that the results we have achieved to date with Cirrus™ will be further accelerated as Paradigm becomes part of Kendall Hunt."

About Kendall Hunt Publishing

Kendall Hunt Publishing, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, is a dynamic provider of quality educational products and services. Utilizing a collaborative, solutions-based approach, Kendall Hunt partners with educators to develop affordable content tailored to meet students' needs. Through a combination of superior service, innovative technology applications and an exceptional content library, Kendall Hunt delivers proven results for both educators and students. Visit us at www.kendallhunt.com to learn more.

About Paradigm Education Solutions

Paradigm is a leading provider of educational technology solutions that prepare traditional and post-traditional students to achieve the requisite digital literacy skills and career knowledge needed to enter the workforce, reskill, upskill and succeed as professionals. With a focus on contextualized, competency-based learning, Paradigm's digitally driven solutions are flexible and adaptive to give students the power to learn anytime, anywhere. Visit www.ParadigmEducation.com to learn more.

