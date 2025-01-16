KENDALL-JACKSON AND DENVER NUGGETS TEAM UP FOR MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall-Jackson, home to America's #1 selling Chardonnay and official wine partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) continues its basketball collaborations at the team level, announcing today a multiyear partnership as an Official Wine Partner of the Denver Nuggets, on the heels of partnerships launched with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic. This alliance aims to bring the best of basketball and wine together for unforgettable experiences for fans and wine enthusiasts.

"The Nuggets' commitment to excellence on and off the court mirrors our own dedication to winemaking across the globe," said Chris Jackson, Co-Proprietor of Kendall-Jackson. "Denver is a growing hub of culinary and cultural and community engagement. It has certainly been an important market for wine, and with our foray into partnering with professional basketball teams, a partnership with the Nuggets is a winning combination. Together we can offer fans and the Denver community experiences that blend the team's dynamic energy with Kendall-Jackson's award-winning wines."

"We're proud to partner with a family-owned company who also loves basketball like Kendall-Jackson," said Michael Ceilley, SVP of partnership marketing & media sales for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "Kendall-Jackson is renowned for their award-winning wines and their commitment to fine wine quality, just as our team is committed to our great fans. We look forward to elevating the fan experience at Ball Arena with one of the leaders in winemaking."

Attendees of Ball Arena for Nuggets games will be able to enjoy Kendall-Jackson wines at concessions, premium seating areas and suites, allowing for a premium touch to their game-day experience in one of the NBA's most energetic arenas. The combination of wine and basketball is sure to add a sophisticated touch to Nuggets games and community initiatives alike.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).

About the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in 2023. Founded in 1967, the Nuggets had been a successful franchise in the American Basketball Association before joining the NBA, along with three other ABA teams, in 1976. As a member of the NBA's Western Conference, the Nuggets have won 10 divisional championships, including the 2023 Northwest Division title that led to the franchise's first conference championship and the NBA Finals. The Nuggets have been owned since 2000 by Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment and management groups.

