KENDALL-JACKSON PARTNERS WITH CLIMATE RIDE TO BRING AWARENESS TO ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Ride, in partnership with Kendall-Jackson, announced today its Climate Ride Wine Country Edition event to be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa, California. This Gran-Fondo style ride includes four different route options designed for all cycling abilities through Sonoma County Wine Country. In collaboration with Grounded.org, a non-profit that unites philanthropic efforts across environmental sectors to accelerate climate solutions, participants will race and fundraise for select beneficiaries under six environmental categories: oceans, air, forests, species and wildlife, soil and land conservation, and youth-led movements. Participants also can opt to ride for a single alternative environmental beneficiary of their choosing. Traversing the scenic backroads of Sonoma County, Climate Ride Wine Country Edition provides cyclists with a unique opportunity to merge environmental passion, love of physical activity and philanthropic commitment.

THE ROUTES

Long Route - 81 Miles

- 81 Miles Medium Route - 53 Miles

Short Route - 35 Miles

Petite Route - 11 Miles

Registration and information on beneficiaries for each environmental category is available at https://www.climateride.org/events/wine-country/.

Caeli Quinn, Founder and Executive Director of Climate Ride said, "At Climate Ride, we bring people and nonprofits together to inspire action and make protecting the planet a philanthropic priority byway of positive and inclusive events that are good for our participants and good for the planet. Whether you are a cycling buff or a novice, all are welcome to support lasting change for our planet. Regardless of participants electing to ride for beneficiaries supporting oceans, wildlife, land conservation or a single beneficiary of their choosing, this event is about working together toward a sustainable future."

"I'm so proud to be partnering with the Climate Ride organization to support and spotlight climate changemakers across these key environmental categories," said Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded.org and Family Ambassador of Jackson Family Wines. "When I established the Grounded.org organization, I was determined to amplify climate solutionists whose programs aligned with relevant sustainability frameworks and standards dedicated to improving the planet. We're delighted to highlight the very deserving beneficiaries across oceans, air, forests, species and wildlife, soil and land conservation, and youth-led movements for this year's Climate Ride Wine Country Edition."

All rides start and end at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates and Gardens where participants can gather after their ride to celebrate their fundraising and cycling efforts. The post-ride celebration will include food, wine and live entertainment.

"We are pleased to host this year's Climate Ride Wine County Edition in partnership with the Grounded.org and Climate Ride organizations and bring this Gran Fondo-style ride to Kendall-Jackson," said Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines on behalf of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. "We're proud to support fundraising efforts and bring awareness to these important climate action groups for their ongoing commitment to solution-forward change for the environment."

About Climate Ride

Climate Ride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that mobilizes people to protect our planet through life–changing adventures including charitable biking, running, and hiking events to raise awareness and support sustainability, active transportation, and environmental causes. Find more information at www.ClimateRide.org.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is one of America's most beloved family-owned and operated wineries. Founded by entrepreneur and visionary Jess Jackson in 1982, and now led by his wife Barbara Banke and the Jackson family, Kendall-Jackson is based in Sonoma County and offers a range of acclaimed wines grown on the family's estate vineyards along the coastal ridges of California. A leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation and natural pest control, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards in California are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing). Find more information at www.kj.com.

About Grounded.org

Grounded.org unites culture and philanthropy to accelerate bold climate solutions. Founded by climate philanthropist Julia Jackson in the wake of the 2017 Tubbs Wildfire in California, Grounded.org supports high-impact and frontline-led organizations making a measurable difference to implement climate solutions, in addition to convening influencers and culture partners in landmark campaigns that win historic outcomes. Find more information at www.Grounded.org.

SOURCE Kendall-Jackson Winery